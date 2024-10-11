Aboitiz Foods opens $45M feed mill in Vietnam

Aboitiz Foods has opened its most advanced feed mill in Long An, Vietnam, marking its largest investment in the country with a US$45 million project.

The new Gold Coin Long An Feed Mill, covering 3.8 hectares, features Industry 4.0 technology and a modern laboratory.

It has the capacity to produce 300,000 metric tons of livestock and animal nutrition feed annually, replacing the Dong Nai mill and complementing the Binh Duong plant.

This brings the company’s total feed production in Vietnam to 1.1 million metric tons, supporting the growing demand for high-quality animal nutrition in southern Vietnam. / PR