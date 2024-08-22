Aboitiz Football Cup back in Cebu

ABOITIZ Foundation officially launched Thursday, August 22, 2024, the 24th season of its longest-running grassroots football league, the Aboitiz Football Cup (AFC).

The AFC returned to Cebu from Batangas after four years to introduce a sustainability campaign, "Wasteless Campaign," in collaboration with Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. The opening ceremony will be held on September 14.

The initiative promotes and encourages participating teams to collect clear PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic bottles that will break down and will be recycled.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed Thursday, August 22, to seal and kick-start one of the biggest and most prestigious sporting events in Cebu.

The MOU signing, held at The Outlets Pueblo Verde Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, was joined by Aboitiz Foundation president Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar and Aboitiz InfraCapital head of communications, marketing and branding Arline Adeva.

Joining the panelists were Jorenz Tañada, head of corporate regulatory affairs of Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines; and Rodney Orale, president of the Central Visayas Football Association. (DPC)