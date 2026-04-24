Aboitiz Football Cup champions to be honored this Saturday

WINNERS of the Aboitiz Football Cup Season 25 will be recognized during the formal awarding ceremony this Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Filinvest Mall in Il Corso.

Top teams from different age groups and divisions will receive their trophies after a successful season of football action. Special individual awards will also be given to outstanding players.

In the Men’s Open division, MJ United won the championship. Rongcales Futbolitos finished as first runner-up, while Sportsgen Int’l Academy placed third.

Erco FC ruled the Women’s Open category, followed by Ateneo/San Roque in second place and Arki/Don Bosco-Liloan in third.

Magis Eagles Ateneo de Cebu dominated the two oldest youth divisions. They captured the Boys 18 title over Don Bosco and the University of San Jose-Recoletos. The Eagles also won the Boys 16 championship, with Don Bosco-A as runner-up and Abellana National School-A in third place.

In Boys 14, Giuseppe FC came out on top, beating Don Bosco-A and Don Bosco-Liloan.

Don Bosco-A claimed the Players 12 championship, followed by Sportsgen Int’l Academy and San Carlos School of Cebu.

Giuseppe FC also won the Players 10 division, finishing ahead of San Carlos School of Cebu and Sugbu Calidad.

CFC Academy topped the Players 8 category, with Sugbu Calidad in second and Giuseppe FC in third.

Giuseppe FC completed a strong youth campaign by winning the Players 6 division over Cebu Football Club Academy and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu.

In the Men’s 40-Above division, Don Bosco United emerged as champion. Rongcales Futbolitos finished second, while University of San Carlos Alumni placed third.

For the Men’s 50-Above category, Erco FC won the title, followed by Classic FC in second place and Aicon FC in third.

Special awards such as Most Valuable Player, Best Goalkeeper, Best Defender, Best Midfielder, and Best Striker will also be handed out to top performers in each division. / VIA RICO B. RAMIREZ