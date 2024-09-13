Aboitiz Football Cup takes center stage today

THE Aboitiz Football Cup finally returns to Cebu today, Sept. 14, 2024, kicking off with matches in the Players 6 and Players 8 categories at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium in Talisay City.

A total of 14 matches will be played on opening day.

In Group 1 of the Players 6 category, Cebu FC (CFC) Academy faces Makati Football Club (MFC) Cebu and Giuseppe FC goes up against Sacred Heary School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC). Cebu FC Academy meets MFC Cebu again later in the day.

In Group 2, Corona Del Mar FC locks horns with Real Galaxy FC, Don Bosco FC takes on Cebu United FC, and Corona Del Mar FC will face Don Bosco FC again for a second match.

In Group 1 of the Players 8 division, Don Bosco FC-A plays against MFC Cebu, Looc FC takes on Canduman United FC, Bato Spartans FC faces City of Naga FC, and SHS-AdC jousts against Don Bosco FC-C.

In the other Players 8 group, Don Bosco FC-B takes on Corona Del Mar FC, CFC Academy plays against Cebu United FC, Marco Mateo FC trades goals with Real Galaxy FC, and Giuseppe FC faces Sugbo Calidad FC.

The matches kick off at 5 p.m.

Before the matches, there will be an opening ceremony for the 24th season of the Aboitiz Football Cup headed by Cebu Regional Football Association president Rodney Orale at 2 p.m.

Among the highlights of the opening ceremony will be a performance by Cebu hip-hop group Dice and K9 with Hi-C.

The Aboitiz Football Cup returns to Cebu after a four-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Aboitiz Football Cup already started one of its activities before the formal opening with a coaching clinic on Sept. 6-8, 2024, at the Teodoro “Doring” Mendiola Sr. Sports Field and Oval in Naga City, where they also gave out football equipment to

the participants.

The Aboitiz Football Cup will run from September to February 2025.

/ EKA