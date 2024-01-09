Aboitiz Foundation empowers women with techvoc programs

AS THE Philippines continues its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic’s profound impact, empowering women is a strategic priority, according to the Aboitiz Foundation.

The foundation, which is the corporate social responsibility arm of the Aboitiz Group, has partnered with the Banilad Center for Professional Development (BCPD) to empower young girls in marginalized sectors of Cebu by equipping them with practical skills in home and institutional technology.

According to Aboitiz Foundation, BCPD’s Vocational Technical Educational Assistance Program spearheads this transformative journey. It aims to shape a new generation of responsive young women attuned to the evolving needs of the service industry.

Through a comprehensive approach encompassing education, skills training and economic opportunities, this initiative not only accelerates the nation’s recovery but also lays a strong foundation for long-term stability.

One of the educational tracks is the BCPD’s Hotel and Restaurant Services Program, which provides a comprehensive platform focusing on essential programs like food and beverage services, cookery, bread and pastry production, and housekeeping. These courses emphasize practical skills that align with real-world demands.

By immersing scholars in these critical areas, the program ensures they graduate with hands-on expertise, prepared to excel in the dynamic and competitive landscape of the hospitality industry. This holistic approach to skill development reflects the foundation’s commitment to fostering lasting positive change.

Collective impact

Aboitiz Foundation Inc. chief operating officer Mardi Mapa-Suplido emphasized the collective impact of contributing to a brighter future, stating, “Let’s create a collective impact that transcends individual efforts into realities.”

The Aboitiz Foundation is significantly expanding its support by sponsoring a total of 20 scholars in the Hotel and Restaurant Services Program. This initiative covers all expenses, including tuition fees and training-related costs, ensuring that promising scholars not only access quality education but also have the means to excel in their chosen field.

Through the program, the Aboitiz Foundation is committed to contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 4 and 5, focusing on quality education and gender equality. Since partnering with BCPD in 2005, the Aboitiz Foundation has supported over 300 students, with an employment rate exceeding 83 percent. A significant portion of these graduates have secured positions in the thriving hotel and restaurant sectors, while others have embarked on entrepreneurial paths, establishing their own micro-enterprises.