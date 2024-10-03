Aboitiz Group bags 2nd airport project

ABOITIZ InfraCapital Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, which operates the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has been awarded the contract to upgrade, operate and maintain the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental.

The notice of award was received by AIC from the Department of Transportation and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines on Sept. 30, 2024. The official signing of the concession agreement is expected to be by the end of October 2024.

The P12.75 billion project for Laguindingan Airport, which is Mindanao’s second busiest after Davao City’s Francisco Bangoy International Airport, involves extensive development, including renovating and expanding existing facilities. This will cover the airport’s passenger terminal building, required equipment installation and airside and landside facility enhancement and development for a 30-year concession period.

These expansions are expected to enhance the passenger experience, improve operational efficiency and elevate the airport’s safety and security standards, aligning with AIC’s vision of creating globally competitive airports that showcase the best of the Philippines.

“This deal marks another major step in our Airports Platform, and we remain optimistic as we pursue further opportunities with other regional airports. Together with the government, we are committed to making this vision a reality,” said Cosette Canilao, AIC president and chief executive officer, in a statement.

Rafael Aboitiz, AIC vice president-head for Airports Business, said they will build on their experience in successfully managing MCIA to bring its home-grown Filipino brand of airport operations to Misamis Oriental. / KOC