Aboitiz Group mobilizes P2.5M in relief for Cebu quake victims

THE Aboitiz Group has mobilized over P2.5 million worth of relief assistance to communities affected by the recent earthquake in Cebu, deploying food, water and non-food supplies to thousands of families across the province.

As of Oct. 3, 2025, the group has distributed 11,385 liters of water, 3,600 food packs, and 2,000 non-food items, reaching around 3,600 families in Northern Cebu. Assistance was also extended to 11 CitySavings employees in Bogo City who were directly affected by the quake.

“These are running figures as we continue to assess the evolving needs of our communities,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, president of Aboitiz Foundation, adding that updates will be provided as more aid is delivered.

Alongside relief operations, AboitizPower said it has restored one of Therma Visayas Inc.’s generating units following safety inspections, helping stabilize supply in the Visayas grid. Full operations are expected to resume by Monday.

The relief drive was made possible through the collective support of Aboitiz Group business units, including AboitizPower, Visayan Electric, UnionBank, Aboitiz Foundation, CitySavings, and Aboitiz InfraCapital, among others.

The Aboitiz Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to help communities recover and rebuild, underscoring its mission to drive meaningful change and uplift lives nationwide. / KOC