Aboitiz Group unveils 1st 'digital team members'

THE Aboitiz Group has taken a step further in exploring the applications of artificial intelligence (AI) when it recently unveiled Elsie and Albert, the Group’s first AI-powered digital team members. First introduced during the annual Aboitiz Group’s Leaders Conference last May, Elsie and Albert are digital avatars with human forms that can independently display expressions and answer questions with their own voice.

During the conference, the avatars showcased their capabilities by responding to cues and providing accurate summaries of presentations when asked.

Aboitiz’s new digital team members can answer queries using a vast pool of data.

The Aboitiz Group plans to develop Elsie and Albert more to increase their use cases for the conglomerate. With their ability to process, analyze and reference vast quantities of company data, they have the potential to fulfill a series of external or internal roles in the organization. / PR