Aboitiz Land gets P3.3 billion

THE real estate arm of the Aboitiz Group has been allotted P3.3 billion in capital expenditure to support its ongoing projects.

Aboitiz Land plans to launch the second building of The Strides at Lima, following the tremendous market reception of the first building.

They will also focus on their strategy of harvesting their existing landbank and promoting group synergy by maximizing the value of various real estate holdings across different Aboitiz business units, including the economic estates.

The company exceeded key financial and operational metrics in 2023 despite a challenging market environment, achieving higher revenues and profits than the previous year.

Domestic and international sales have increased, and construction times reduced by implementing precast technology.

Collections have improved 16 percent from the previous year, and the customer satisfaction score has been maintained at 81 percent for the whole year. They also fortified OneVecino, their digital ecosystem of sales and customer service apps, by launching a new digitized property management service with Vecino Properties. / PR