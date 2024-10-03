Aboitiz land names new CEO

ABOITIZ Land Inc., the real estate arm of the Aboitiz Group, has announced the appointment of Rafael Fernandez de Mesa as the company’s new chief executive officer (CEO) effective Jan. 1, 2025.

He will succeed current president and CEO David Rafael, who will retire at the end of the year after leading Aboitiz Land for five years.

De Mesa’s appointment marks the return of Aboitiz Land’s leadership to the Aboitiz family.

A fifth-generation family member, he will lead the techglomerate’s land and residential business unit, continuing his current responsibilities as head of Economic Estates in Aboitiz InfraCapital and bringing with him a wealth of industry expertise. / PR