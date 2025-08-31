Aboitiz, Okada expand AuroraPH

ABOITIZ Foundation Inc. has partnered with Okada Foundation Inc. (OFI) to expand AuroraPH, a program that provides renewable energy, internet connectivity and digital learning tools to last-mile schools in the Philippines.

The partnership, sealed through a memorandum of agreement, comes with an initial P10 million grant from Okada Foundation to support the rollout in Palawan, Zambales, Cebu, Siargao, Iligan, Davao, Cotabato and Surigao.

AuroraPH was launched in 2024 with 11 pilot schools and has reached more than 2,500 students and teachers.

By 2025, it aims to cover 100 schools, with a long-term goal of 300 schools nationwide, or nearly 20 percent of the country’s unenergized schools.

“This partnership reflects more than just financial support. It embodies a shared responsibility, a shared advocacy and a shared dream: that no child in the Philippines should be left behind because of geography, lack of access or lack of resources,” said Aboitiz Foundation president Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar.

Okada Foundation president James Lorenzana said the collaboration will help break barriers in education for children in underserved areas.

“We are lighting up classrooms, supporting teachers and giving children the chance to learn with confidence and growth. In doing so, we leave behind a legacy that will benefit generations to come,” he said.

AuroraPH combines renewable energy, satellite internet and digital devices to improve learning conditions in last-mile public schools.