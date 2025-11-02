Aboitiz Power buys 25% stake in Vietnam power plant

ABOITIZ Power Corp. will acquire a 25 percent equity stake in Van Phong Power Co. Ltd. from Japan’s Sumitomo Corp. for about US$220 million, marking its first major investment outside the Philippines.

Van Phong owns a 1,320-MW high-efficiency, low-emission coal plant in Khánh Hòa Province, Vietnam, operating under a 25-year power deal with state utility Vietnam Electricity.

The facility supplies about four percent of the country’s annual power output. AboitizPower said the deal supports its goal of maintaining a balanced energy portfolio.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, with completion expected in fiscal 2026. / KOC