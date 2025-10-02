Aboitiz Power restores unit after Cebu quake, eyes full operations by weekend

THERMA Visayas Inc. (TVI), a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corp., said one of its generating units has resumed operations following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu earlier this week.

TVI reported that Unit 2 returned online at 3:51 a.m. on October 2, 2025, after passing structural and safety inspections, contributing supply back to the Visayas grid.

The company said it expects to bring Unit 1 back into service by October 5, pending final validation.

East Asia Utilities Corp., a 37.2-megawatt facility in Lapu-Lapu City, was reconnected to the grid on October 1 at 12:25 p.m. Both facilities underwent inspections to ensure safety and grid reliability, the company said.

“We are closely coordinating with the Department of Energy, Energy Regulatory Commission, and the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines to minimize grid impact and maintain reliable power during this period of calamity,” TVI said in a statement.

Beyond operations, the company said it is working with the local government of Toledo City to extend relief efforts to quake-hit areas. A temporary repacking center has been set up near the plant, with aid scheduled for delivery to Bogo City by October 3.

The strong quake, which hit Cebu on September 30, damaged infrastructure and disrupted electricity supply in parts of the province. Energy companies have been racing to restore operations to stabilize the regional grid. (KOC)