Aboitiz retains control as GIP enters infra arm

A STRATEGIC partnership between Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) and Global Infrastructure Partners, part of BlackRock, is set to channel fresh capital into the Philippines’ critical infrastructure sectors, strengthening long-term investment flows into airports, water and digital assets.

The parties have completed definitive agreements formalizing GIP’s investment in Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. (AIC), the Aboitiz Group’s infrastructure platform. Under the deal, GIP is expected to invest a total of P13.7 billion through a combination of secondary share purchases from AEV and a primary share subscription in AIC.

Upon completion, GIP will hold a 40 percent stake in AIC, while AEV will retain a 60 percent controlling interest. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

AIC develops and manages investments across airports, water and wastewater, and digital infrastructure, providing shared services and governance across its portfolio.

Aboitiz Group chief executive officer Sabin M. Aboitiz said GIP’s global experience in energy, transport and utilities would strengthen AIC’s ability to scale faster and deliver long-term value. GIP Emerging Markets Partner Ray Nadarajah said the partnership reflects confidence in the Philippines and aims to accelerate sustainable infrastructure development.

The transaction builds on a partnership disclosed in July 2025 and underscores growing investor confidence in the country’s infrastructure growth prospects. / KOC