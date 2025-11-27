Aboitiz rolls out P3.3M home aid

FOR 69-year-old Lucia Agarao, the rebuilding assistance from Aboitiz Foundation that was distributed Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, will be of tremendous help, as her house had cracks after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Cebu in September.

Agarao is one of the more than 200 families in San Remigio, affected by the earthquake in September, who received P3.3 million in home rebuilding assistance from the Aboitiz Foundation.

Agarao, listed as having a partially damaged home, said she will begin rebuilding as soon as the construction materials are available.

The assistance package includes construction materials, cement and cash-for-labor support, aimed at helping residents rebuild homes that were either damaged or destroyed.

Anton Perdices, chief operating officer for Distribution Utilities at Aboitiz Power, emphasized that the group’s efforts extend beyond distributing relief goods, focusing on helping residents rebuild their homes. Perdices also noted that the most vulnerable families were identified in coordination with San Remigio Mayor Mariano Martinez.

Beneficiaries

Of the 225 beneficiaries, 168 are classified as having partially damaged households, while 57 are listed as having been totally damaged, according to Fred Dalumpines, impact lead for climate action at Aboitiz Foundation.

For the partially damaged houses, each beneficiary receives P10,000 in assistance, broken down into P3,500 worth of cement, P3,500 worth of construction materials and P3,000 in cash for labor. Those with totally damaged houses receive P30,000 in total aid, consisting of P6,000 in cash for labor, P12,000 worth of cement and P12,000 worth of construction materials.

In his speech, Mayor Martinez extended his gratitude to the group, recalling that Perdices had earlier told him that the group would return with both in-kind and cash assistance to families affected by the quake.

Dalumpines explained that beneficiaries are provided with a price list of materials, enabling them to choose according to their specific needs. He added that materials are offered at special, lower prices through private partnerships. / DPC