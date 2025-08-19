Aboitiz, Tsuneishi break ground on LCIC engineering building

THE construction and shipbuilding industries in Cebu are set to benefit from a stronger talent pipeline with the groundbreaking of Lapu-Lapu Cebu International College’s (LCIC) new Civil Engineering Building in Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City.

The pioneering facility, a collaboration among Aboitiz Construction, Tsuneishi Holdings (Cebu) Inc., and LCIC, is designed to equip future engineers with both technical

knowledge and practical skills critical to sustaining the growth of the country’s shipbuilding and civil engineering sectors. The building, slated for completion in 16 months, will serve as both an academic hub and a training ground.

“This project is more than just a building. Together with LCIC and Tsuneishi, we are combining expertise, resources, and shared values to build a symbol of quality and innovation,” said Ramez Sidhom, chief operating officer of Aboitiz Construction, during the groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 12, 2025.

The project scope includes civil, structural, architectural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection works, highlighting Aboitiz Construction’s full-service capabilities. It is expected to create nearly 200 jobs, with 90 percent of manpower to be sourced locally.

Tsuneishi Holdings (Cebu) Inc. president Yasuaki Seto emphasized that the facility will help nurture the next generation of engineers closely aligned with the design and engineering needs of the shipbuilding industry.

The initiative reinforces the decades-long partnership between Aboitiz Construction and Tsuneishi, which began in 1996 through Tsuneishi Heavy Industries Cebu Inc. (THICI) in Balamban. The collaboration has consistently supported shipbuilding phases and generated an average of 1,500 jobs per year, most from local communities.

For LCIC president professor Grace Gorospe-Jamon, the new facility is a testament to collaboration: “No one is insignificant here—everyone plays a role in turning this facility into fruition.”

Industry stakeholders expect the Civil Engineering Building to raise the bar for engineering education in Cebu, ensuring a steady stream of skilled professionals ready to drive innovation and sustain the growth of construction and shipbuilding—two of the region’s most vit-al industries. / KOC