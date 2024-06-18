Aboitiz, UnionBank land on fortune Southeast Asia 500 list

ABOITIZ Equity Ventures (AEV) and Union Bank of the Philippines (UBP) have been recognized by Fortune, a global multi-platform media company, as two of the best-performing companies, a testament to the group’s transformation initiatives to become the country’s first techglomerate.

On June 18, 2024, Fortune announced its newest category of business ranking, Southeast Asia 500, citing AEV among the top businesses in the region.

Firms included in the list join an elite group of companies recognized under the Fortune 500 franchise. Fortune ranked the companies by revenue for the 2023 fiscal year.

These companies are from seven Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Cambodia.

After an exhaustive evaluation process, AEV made it in Fortune’s first-ever publication of the Southeast Asia 500 list at rank 59 and Aboitiz Group’s Banking and Financial Services business unit, Union Bank of the Philippines, at rank 186. / PR