Aboitiz unit seeks PPPs to solve Cebu water woes

THE Aboitiz Group expressed openness to explore potential partnerships with local governments in Cebu to help address the province’s growing water supply and demand challenges.

In a statement, Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. vice president and head of water Eduardo “Dudes” Aboitiz said solving Cebu’s water problems requires a unified approach involving the government, private sector, academe and civil society.

“Solving Cebu’s water challenges cannot be done overnight. This requires a multi-pronged approach involving both medium- and long-term solutions,” Aboitiz said during the Cebu Water Summit held recently at bai Hotel in Mandaue City.

He underscored that public-private partnerships (PPPs) are effective models for developing sustainable water infrastructure, combining the private sector’s innovation and investment with the government’s oversight and accountability.

“We Cebuanos, in the government, academe and private sector, have one clear choice: work together to secure our water future. Because when we do, we have a greater chance of succeeding,” he said.

Aboitiz cited their partnership with the Davao City Water District (DCWD) as a model for Cebu. The joint venture, Apo Agua, began commercial operations in February 2024 and now supplies 70 percent of Davao City’s water demand, enabling 24/7 service for 96 percent of customers.

The company aims to replicate Apo Agua’s success in Cebu, where it currently provides end-to-end water and wastewater services to the Mactan Economic Zone 2 (Mez2) in Lapu-Lapu City and the West Cebu Estate in Balamban, with a combined capacity of 7.7 million liters per day (MLD).

In June 2025, AIC Water also began operating a five MLD desalination plant in Lapu-Lapu City, converting brackish water into potable water for Mez2 locators and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Aboitiz said ensuring water security is vital to sustain Cebu’s economic growth.

“Cebu holds a special place for the Aboitiz Group as we trace our roots here. We are keen to pursue potential investments in Cebu and be a progressive partner in enabling water security for Cebuanos,” he said.

AIC Water’s national portfolio stands at 320 MLD, including the country’s largest bulk water facility in Davao, water and wastewater operations in Aboitiz Economic Estates and a strategic stake in Balibago Waterworks, the Philippines’ fourth largest water concessionaire. / KOC