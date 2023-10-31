AboitizPower books P26.7B net income

ABOITIZ Power Corp. recorded a consolidated net income of P8.9 billion for the third quarter of 2023, seven percent lower than the P9.6 billion recorded in the same period in 2022.

The company recognized non-recurring gains of P134 million during the period versus the P325 million in non-recurring gains recorded during the same period last year.

The company’s net income for the first nine months of 2023 was P26.7 billion, 37 percent higher than the P19.5 billion recorded during the same period in 2022.