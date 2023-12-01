AboitizPower CFO optimistic ahead as new projects enter grid

JUAN Alejandro “Sandro” A. Aboitiz, the newly appointed chief financial officer of Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower), is confident in the company’s growth momentum as new energy projects are set to contribute to the Philippine grid in the near term.

During an interview in the ABS-CBN News Channel’s program Market Edge, Aboitiz said the company already started delivering energy to the grid from its 94-megawatt [peak] Cayanga power station, a solar plant in Pangasinan as well as a 15-megawatt (peak) Laoag solar plant to start delivering to the grid in 2024.

The company also has a 24-megawatt battery energy storage project in Magat together with its partner Scatec, that will start operations in 2024.

Aboitiz said the company is on track to deliver its growth aspirations and it’s open to building more RE should opportunities arise. As part of its decarbonization strategy, AboitizPower targets to double its net attributable sellable capacity to 9,200 megawatts — split 50:50 between RE and thermal capacities — over the next decade.

To date, AboitizPower has identified close to 1,000 megawatts of RE projects, which also includes the 17-megawatt geothermal binary plant located in Tiwi, Albay. / PR