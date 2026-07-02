AboitizPower to boost Visayas grid with 60-MW BESS

ABOITIZ Power Corp. (AboitizPower) on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, broke ground on its 60-megawatt (MW) Naga Battery Energy Storage System (Bess), a project aimed at strengthening grid reliability and supporting the growing energy needs of the Visayas.

The standalone battery storage facility will be built within the Naga Power Plant Complex in Barangay Colon, City of Naga, in southern Cebu. It is expected to provide contingency and regulating reserve services that will help stabilize the power grid during fluctuations in electricity supply and demand.

Department of Energy Undersecretary Mario Marasigan said the project would significantly strengthen the Visayas power system, noting that the region’s interconnected island grid requires readily available reserve power as electricity demand continues to grow.

“The project we are breaking ground for today will be a big help to the government, especially in the Visayas. The system here in the Visayas is different because all of our islands are interconnected,” he said in Tagalog.

Marasigan added that battery energy storage systems are essential in improving grid reliability and supporting the region’s industrial growth.

“As our demand continues to grow, we also need sufficient support. A battery energy storage system is much needed here in the Visayas. This will show that reliable electricity can support industrial activities in the Visayas if we provide good power service,” he said.

He also expressed hope that adding more battery storage facilities would help eliminate yellow alerts and prevent rotational brownouts in the future.

Yellow alert in Visayas grid

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) placed the Visayas grid under a yellow alert from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, citing thin operating reserves caused by the continued unavailability of several major power plants.

In an advisory issued at 8 a.m., NGCP said the Visayas grid was expected to have an available capacity of 2,599 MW against a projected peak demand of 2,411 MW.

NGCP said two power plants are on forced outage this July, while other generating units remain offline from previous months. These include eight plants that have been unavailable since June, seven since May, one since March, three since 2025, two since 2024, two since 2023 and one since 2021.

In addition, 17 power plants are operating at derated capacities, bringing the total unavailable capacity to 935.3 MW.

The grid operator attributed the yellow alert primarily to the continued unavailability of the Visayas’ major coal-fired power plants TVI 1, TVI 2 and PEDC 3.

Second battery project

Rhea Navarro, regional chief operating officer for the Visayas of AboitizPower’s Transition Business Group, said the Naga Bess is the company’s second battery storage project in Cebu after its facility in Lapu-Lapu City, which is expected to begin operations soon.

“The concept is that it captures and stores electricity from the grid, then releases it when it is needed. It’s just like a power bank,” she said.

She added that the technology can respond almost instantly.

“Immediate release siya, less than a second magre-release na siya ng energy (The release is almost immediate — it can discharge energy in less than a second),”Navarro said.

The Naga Bess marks the transformation of the former Naga Power Plant Complex from thermal power generation into a modern energy storage facility, supporting AboitizPower’s energy transition strategy.

Reliable electricity

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro highlighted the importance of reliable electricity in sustaining essential services, businesses and the province’s continued economic growth.

“Projects like this 60-MW battery energy storage system give us greater confidence that Cebu can continue to grow while maintaining a stable and reliable supply,” she said.

Marasigan also encouraged consumers to practice energy conservation and adopt distributed energy resources, such as rooftop solar panels, to help reduce electricity consumption.

“In the end, ang benefit niyan dalawa, nakakatulong ka sa pangkaramihan sa konsumo ng kuryente, pangalawa, nakatutulong din sa bulsa (In the end, it has two benefits: it helps consumers when it comes to electricity use and it also helps save money),” he said. / Sheryn Mae Sinoy & Gwenyth Borgonia, UV Interns