AboitizPower unit retires 12.4MW Mactan Diesel Plant

ABOITIZ Power Corp., in a disclosure to the local bourse on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, reported that its subsidiary East Asia Utilities Corp. (EAUC) has completed the decommissioning and deregistration of its 12.4-megawatt Diesel Generator Unit 1 in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, following a technical incident that made the unit unfit for operation.

The Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) confirmed that effective Oct. 30, the unit at the EAUC Bunker C-Fired Diesel Power Plant located in the Mactan Export Processing Zone 1 (MEPZ 1) has been officially removed from the market system, AboitizPower said.

The decommissioning followed clearances from the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Energy Regulatory Commission, in line with the DOE’s guidelines on the decommissioning and mothballing of power facilities.

EAUC decided to retire the generating unit after a technical incident in May 2024 that, upon extensive evaluation, was deemed no longer viable for repair or continued operation. The company said the plant’s other three generating units remain unaffected and continue to operate normally.

A wholly owned subsidiary of AboitizPower, EAUC began full commercial operations in May 1998. The company owns and operates a Bunker C-fired diesel power plant in MEPZ 1, supplying electricity to the economic zone and the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market. / KOC