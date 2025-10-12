Aboitiz’s outlet mall in Cebu rebrands as The Outlets @MEZ2 Estate

THE Outlets at Pueblo Verde has been rebranded as The Outlets @MEZ2 Estate, Aboitiz Economic Estates said Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.

The rebranding aligns the retail complex with the 63-hectare Mactan Economic Zone (MEZ) 2 Estate, a Philippine Economic Zone Authority-registered property in Lapu-Lapu City.

“The Outlets @MEZ2 Estate stands as a vital lifestyle destination for Cebu,” said Clifford Academia, vice president for operations of Aboitiz Economic Estates. “This rebranding reinforces our commitment to creating integrated environments where industries thrive, and where people can live, work, and play.”

The outlet mall hosts over 70 stores and restaurants, including brands such as Nike, Adidas, Guess, Asics, Vans, Casio and Sperry. It also features the first Adidas Pulse concept store in

the Philippines.

Located near Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the complex serves workers and visitors within MEZ2 Estate, which houses 42 locators and employs about 14,000 people.

Aboitiz Economic Estates said the rebranding supports the continued development of MEZ2 Estate into a mixed-use area combining industrial, commercial and

retail facilities.

The developer also manages other estates including Lima Estate in Batangas, West Cebu Estate in Balamban and Tari Estate in Tarlac City. / KOC