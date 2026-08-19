Abra Weavers ready to make EASL debut

THE East Asia Super League (EASL) has welcomed the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) as its newest Philippine partner, with reigning MPBL champions Abra Weavers set to compete in the 2026-27 EASL season.

As the first MPBL club to participate in EASL, the Abra Weavers will mark a brand new chapter in the league’s continued growth, while strengthening EASL’s presence in one of Asia’s most passionate basketball markets.

The Weavers arrive in EASL having already proven themselves at home. After joining the MPBL in 2024, Abra quickly established itself as one of the league’s elite teams before capturing the championship in just its second season. The club’s rapid rise has earned it the opportunity to test itself against Asia’s top professional teams.

“This is a proud moment for the MPBL. From the beginning, our vision has been to create opportunities for Filipino basketball to continue growing. The Abra Weavers have shown what is possible when a team represents its community with ambition, discipline and pride,” said Manny Pacquiao, founder of the MPBL.

“They have the opportunity to represent our league and Philippine basketball against some of the best teams in Asia. We are excited to partner with EASL and look forward to this new chapter together.”

Founded in 2017 by Pacquiao, an eight-division boxing world champion and former Philippine senator, the MPBL is a professional basketball league built around city and provincial teams competing in a home-and-away format across the country.

“Having an MPBL team compete in EASL is an important milestone for us,” said Joe Ramos, CEO of the MPBL. “Our goal has always been to provide our clubs and players the most competitive stage at the highest level.”

Abra joins several other clubs set to make their EASL debuts in 2026–27, including reigning B.League champion Nagasaki Velca, KBL finalists Goyang Sono Skygunners, Macau SAR champion Macau Hou Chon and TSG GhostHawks of the P. League+.

“We are delighted to welcome both MPBL and the Abra Weavers to the EASL family,” said Henry Kerins, CEO of EASL. “Abra has quickly established itself as one of the Philippines’ strongest clubs, and we’re excited to see them compete against Asia’s best.” / EASL MEDIA