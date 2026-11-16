Abrep pushes for nationwide housing map

THE Association of Real Estate Brokers of the Philippines (Abrep) Movement has called for a government-led national housing map to consolidate property inventory, project approvals and buyer data, saying fragmented information hampers market planning.

Abrep president Anthony Leuterio said a centralized database would help address inconsistencies in housing data among government agencies, developers and financing institutions, making it difficult to establish the actual supply of available housing units and determine market demand.

“We need this data to be transparent. The problem is that all of the data they have are different from each other. They don’t even know the data of Pag-Ibig, and Pag-Ibig doesn’t know which projects have approval of License to Sell (LTS),” he said.

The proposed housing map would consolidate information on the location of residential developments, their respective developers, the number of available units and the status of project approvals.

Leuterio said the database should also provide a clearer picture of housing inventory across different market segments, including socialized, mid-priced and luxury housing.

He said the lack of reliable and consistent figures contributes to speculation in the property market, particularly when information on available units, unsold inventory and housing loan approvals is limited.

“If the government issues all the transparent numbers, then there would be no speculation,” he said.

Leuterio cited the need for a nationwide system similar to those in London, the United States and Dubai, where property-related information is more accessible to market participants.

Proposal

The proposed database should cover six major areas: nationwide housing supply and demand; development and LTS data; the government’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program and other housing initiatives; Pag-Ibig Fund-accredited projects; data on Filipino property buyers, including overseas Filipinos; and a geographical map of real estate activity.

It should include information on condominium, house-and-lot and rental inventory, including the number of available, sold and completed units, as well as developments under construction.

Other proposed data points include project locations, qualified housing beneficiaries, financing options, prevailing property prices, buyer preferences and purchasing capacity.

Leuterio said private developers and real estate organizations should participate in the initiative, although the government must take the lead in establishing the system to ensure industry-wide compliance.

“Yes, we need to unite all developers for those data, but it must be a government initiative. If it is a government initiative, maybe they will comply, so we can be transparent all the time,” he said.

Under the proposed arrangement, government agencies would provide policy direction, data and coordination, while Pag-Ibig Fund would contribute information on financing and accredited developments. Private developers would provide project information and market insights, with real estate organizations supporting industry research.

A consolidated database could help developers identify underserved markets and align new projects with actual housing demand. It could also help government agencies better target housing programs and allow prospective homebuyers to assess available properties and financing options.

The initiative seeks to address gaps in housing information at a time when affordability remains a challenge for many Filipino households, particularly those who do not qualify for subsidized housing programs but cannot afford mid-priced or higher-end properties.

Leuterio said having reliable nationwide data would allow the government and private sector to make decisions based on actual market conditions rather than estimates and forecasts.

A transparent housing map, he added, could help ensure that residential developments are built in locations and price ranges that match the needs and purchasing capacity of Filipino households. / KOC