ABS-CBN excited for Asia Pop Girl Fest 2027

“The partnership brings together the companies’ experience in artist development, music production and entertainment, with BINI, HANA and 4EVE showcasing the talent emerging from their respective markets,” their press release stated.

The “Asia Pop Girl Fest 2027” will kick off with two shows on Jan. 22 and 23 at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Chiba, Japan. This will be followed by a show at Bitec Live in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 13, and another at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on Feb. 19.

Both HANA and 4EVE are seven-member all-female groups. HANA was formed in April 2025 and has scored four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, including its single “Rose.”

Meanwhile, 4EVE, under XOXO Entertainment, was introduced in 2020. The group also has an English-language album, “Glow,” which is currently gaining popularity in the international market. / TRC