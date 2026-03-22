ABS-CBN, TV5 reportedly in talks to revive partnership

MEDIA companies ABS-CBN and TV5 may be exploring a renewed partnership, according to a report by Bilyonaryo.com.

The report said TV5 owner Manny V. Pangilinan and former ABS-CBN executive Gabby Lopez have been quietly discussing potential collaboration.

One development being considered is the possible allocation of a slot on Cignal TV for ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC).

Industry insiders described the relationship between MediaQuest and ABS-CBN as one that has alternated between collaboration and conflict over the years.

Details remain limited, including whether the potential deal will include ABS-CBN programs such as teleseryes.

The report also claimed that Lopez has been actively working to restore the partnership and previously settled financial obligations to TV5 using personal funds. / TRC S