ABS-CBN ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’ back with all-star cast

ABS-CBN Studios’ hit talent competition “Your Face Sounds Familiar” (YFSF) officially returned Oct. 4, 2025, featuring the comeback of three of the country’s top musical icons — Sharon Cuneta, Gary Valenciano and Ogie Alcasid — as the show’s jury, along with its brand new hosts, Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario.

Bringing a new flavor of comedy and camaraderie to primetime are first-time hosts Vhong and Jhong. The two admit to feeling the pressure but promise to match it with fun and energy in every episode.

As Jhong shared, “The pressure is real, but we’re thankful to ABS-CBN for trusting us. Our goal is to bring joy to everyone.”

Joining them are eight celebrity performers — Akira Morishita, Alexa Ilacad, Dia Mate, Jarlo Base, Jason Dy, JM Dela Cerna, Marielle Montellano, Pepe Herrera and Rufa Mae Quinto — who are all set to wow audiences with jaw-dropping transformations, impersonations and performances.

The dynamic duo JM and Marielle (JMielle) kicked off the newest season of YFSF with a bang as they were hailed the first weekly winners for their breathtaking impersonation of Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion. Their stirring rendition of the timeless ballad “The Prayer” captivated both the jury and their fellow contestants, earning them the top spot on the leaderboard.

As weekly winners, the pair took home a trophy and P50,000. Their closest competitor was Jason Dy, whose impressive transformation as Erik Santos earned him the highest marks from the jury panel. Other celebrity impersonations during the show’s first week included Alexa as Chappell Roan, Dia as Tyla, Akira as Jung Kook, Rufa Mae as Vice Ganda, Jarlo as Usher, and Pepe as Maki.

For YFSF’s second week of transformations, which aired last weekend (Oct. 18 and 19), Pepe rocked the stage as Steven Tyler, while Dia charmed audiences as Maymay Entrata. Rufa Mae brought fun and nostalgia as Cyndi Lauper, and Jarlo showcased his smooth vocals as Jay R.

In the upcoming weekend, viewers can look forward to Akira taking on Harry Styles, Alexa transforming into Connie Francis, Jason performing as Sam Smith, and JMielle delivering a duet as Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Adding to the excitement are mentors Nyoy Volante and Klarisse de Guzman, who support the celebrities in delivering stunning vocal performances and authentic impersonations. Bringing more fun and energy to the show are its online hosts AC Soriano, Krystal Brimner and Vivoree Esclito.

Don’t miss the premiere of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” every Saturday and Sunday, 7:15 p.m., on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and A2Z. Viewers can also catch it on TV5 every Saturday at 8:15 p.m., and Sundays at 8:30 p.m. / PR S