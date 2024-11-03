Abuno school still padlocked

MORE families are coming out to claim ownership of the one-hectare Abuno Elementary School in Lapu-Lapu City as for the resumption of classes on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, remains uncertain due to the gates still being padlocked.

Pajac Barangay Captain Bonifacio Ompad Jr. stated that, in addition to the heirs of a certain Marciano Alegres, another family has also approached him regarding the Abuno Elementary School.

The three elderly claimants—Cerila Pangatungan, Abunjo Pangatungan, and Edilberto Hiyas Aying—visited Ompad to present documents asserting their ownership of the controversial property.

“Naay niadto sa balay na ni-claim gyud sila na Pangatungan daw ang tag-iya ani (lot). Tulo sila, na shock ko’g samot kay naa napu’y another claimant,” said Ompad.

(People came to the house claiming that the Pangatungan family is the owner of this lot. There were three of them, and I was even more shocked because there’s already another claimant.)

“Sa pagkakaron musamot tag ka kuan (confused) kung unsay tinuod, kung kinsa gyuy tinuod na mga, tinud-anay nga mga tag-iya,”

he added.

(Right now, we are becoming even more confused about what is true and who the actual owners are.)

Felix Relon, a barangay tanod tasked with monitoring the school premises, noted that the three elderly claimants arrived at Abuno Elementary School around 7 a.m. Sunday.

In a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Sunday, Cerila Pangatungan said the lot belongs to her late great-grandfather, Canuto Pangatungan.

She mentioned that she and her family members learned about the other claimants of Abuno Elementary School through a post on Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan’s Facebook page.

“Kita man gud mi sa post ni Mayor na ang among yuta gi-post. Utlanan among yuta ana, nya 18,000 square meters. Amo na man na gi-follow up. Naa man mi papel ana, kuhaonon pa pud namo, gihatod man gud nako sa akong ig-agaw didto sa Toledo,”

said Pangatungan.

(We saw the post from the Mayor indicating that our land was being claimed. Our land measures 18,000 square meters. We’ve already followed up on this. We have the paperwork for it, but we still need to retrieve it because I had given it to my cousin in Toledo.)

She also questioned why the gates of the premises were locked and expressed sympathy for the students of the public school.

The Pangatungan family intends to contact the City Government to discuss matters related to land ownership.

Still padlocked

SunStar Cebu learned that as of 7 p.m. Sunday, the gates of Abuno Elementary School remained padlocked since a certain Noel Alegres Cosep placed the locks on Friday, Nov. 1.

Ompad said that he will continue to monitor the situation.

He hopes that the locks will be opened as classes will start at 6:30 a.m on Monday, Nov. 4.

A female guard was trapped inside last Friday when Cosep installed the padlocks, prompting Chan to visit the school and investigate the situation.

Abuno Elementary School Principal Airene Godinez had earlier assured that classes would not be disrupted on Monday, but with the gates padlocked, it is uncertain how the students will enter the school premises.

A tarpaulin was installed at the main gate of the school, stating that it is a private property owned by Marciano Alegres.

On the tarpaulin, the claimants wrote, “Bayari na mi modawat na mi.”

This message concerned Mayor Chan, especially since the Department of Education in Lapu-Lapu City is in possession of a notarized document stating that the City owns the property.

Documents from DepEd indicate that a deed of donation was signed in August 1966 by then Mayor Mariano Dimataga and Marciano Alegres.

Meanwhile, the eight heirs of Alegres also presented documents claiming ownership of the property where Abuno Elementary and High School are located.

The private claimants asserted that the donation of the land to the City Government of Lapu-Lapu was invalid.

Chan advised the family to bring the matter to court to resolve the issue, emphasizing that the city cannot just pay anyone without a legal order from the court. /DPC