AC Bonifacio joins K-pop thriller ‘Perfect Girl’

ACTRESS and dancer AC Bonifacio is part of the international cast of the upcoming K-pop thriller “Perfect Girl.”

According to a report from Deadline, AC joins the film described as “Scream meets Black Swan,” a mix of ballet drama and crime thriller.

She stars alongside Arden Cho and May Hong from “KPop Demon Hunters” and Nancy McDonie of Momoland.

The cast also includes Siyoon (Billlie), Chaerin (Cherry Bullet), Jeon Somi, Peter Lee Jae Yoon, Samantha Cochran, Ally, Adeline Rudolph and John Kim.

The story follows a K-pop “super group” preparing for its debut — until a mysterious new member joins the team.

“With only four spots available in the band and the final cut a week away, the competition is off the charts. When a talented and mysterious new girl is introduced at the last minute, things start to get strange — girls are being hunted and attacked one by one. But who is responsible for the carnage, and more importantly, who will make the final cut?” / HBL S