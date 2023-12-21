AC Health acquires minority stake in St. Joseph drug

A WHOLLY-OWNED subsidiary, Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AC Health) has acquired a significant minority stake in North Luzon-based pharmaceutical company, St. Joseph Drug (Joleco Resources Inc.).

The definitive agreements were signed last December 15 between St. Joseph Drug and AC Health’s pharmaceutical arm, AHCHI Pharma Ventures Inc. (APV).

APV serves as the holding company for AC Health’s pharmaceutical businesses.

Composed of Generika Drugstore, the pioneer in generic retail pharmacies, and I.E. Medica and MedEthix, its pharma importation and distribution arms, APV now includes St. Joseph Drug.

This strategic acquisition enables AC Health to strengthen its pharma footprint and reach more Filipinos throughout the country.