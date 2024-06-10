AC logistics appoints new chief executive officer

EFFECTIVE July 1, 2024, Erry Hardianto will assume the role of chief executive officer of AC Logistics while his predecessor, Jose Rene Almendras, will continue to guide Ayala’s public affairs group.

Hardianto worked for Maersk for 23 years and held senior positions in the company’s operations in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

He was the Asia Pacific Regional Logistics Operations head before joining AC Logistics. He has successfully managed, grown, acquired and transformed complex multi-country logistics operations across Asia. / PR