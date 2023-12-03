Cebu

Academia de San Jose holds ECOLOR Fund Run

REGISTRATION is open. Organizers of the ECOLOR Fund Run announce the start of registration for the run slated in January next year.

AS PART of celebrating its 60th anniversary, the Academia de San Jose will hold a fun run to highlight environmental awareness and raise funds for the school facilities on Jan. 27 next year.

The run dubbed as ECOLOR Fund Run formally launched last Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, with a press conference attended by Mia Amor Esmeralda, parents-personnel association treasurer; Joel Juarez, technical race director; Fr. Conrado Sedillo, Jr., basic education principal; and Leah Bukiron, school alumni representative.

The event is open to all. Runners can choose from three categories: 10K, 5K or 3K.

According to the organizers, the event is aptly named to reflect the school’s commitment to environmental awareness.

All proceeds will be used to fund the improvement of Academia De San Jose facilities.

Registration fee is P800 for the 10K category, P750 for 5K, and P700 for 3K, . is at P700 inclusive of race shirts, finisher’s medal, bib, seedlings and snacks.

Entry forms are available at the Academia de San Jose campus and Runnr Store Ayala.

