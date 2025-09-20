Academic sector takes stand against corruption

CEBU’S leading academic institutions have taken the unprecedented step of uniting to publicly condemn corruption, signaling a new level of institutional engagement in national governance issues.

The collective statement, issued by the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) and its member schools, denounces corruption as a betrayal of public trust and an assault on the rule of law.

The move marks a departure from the academic sector’s traditional non-involvement in political matters and reflects a belief that education must play an active role in civic life.

What happened

On Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, representatives from Cesafi schools gathered at the Cebu Coliseum to sign a formal “Statement of Indignation against Corruption.”

The manifesto comes amid ongoing national investigations into widespread government anomalies, which academic leaders said laid bare the deep structural flaws within the country’s system of governance.

In delivering the opening remarks, Atty. Janzen Joseph Sevilla of the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) described corruption as a profound betrayal of the Filipino people. He argued that schools must no longer remain passive observers, but instead, take on a proactive role in shaping a more just society.

The statement was signed under the leadership of Cesafi president Augusto Go, with the participation of top universities and colleges in Cebu and Central Visayas, including the University of Cebu, CIT-U, Benedicto College, University of San Carlos, Ateneo de Cebu, University of the Visayas, Don Bosco Technical College, University of the Philippines Cebu, University of San Jose–Recoletos and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation.

The manifesto outlined a three-part duty for academic institutions. First, it emphasized the formation of integrity among students, ensuring that professional competence is inseparable from a strong commitment to ethical standards.

Second, it called on schools to engage in critical inquiry and produce scholarship that exposes the structures, cultures and mechanisms that perpetuate corruption.

Finally, it urged academic institutions to actively engage with society, as its conscience, by shaping informed public discourse and empowering citizens to demand accountability.

Why it matters

This collective statement is significant because it is a rare instance of a major academic consortium taking a strong public position on a national political issue.

Cebu’s universities have historically maintained a degree of separation from political controversies, making this joint action a notable shift. By speaking with one voice, Cesafi and its members are asserting that the fight against corruption is not solely a government responsibility but a collective one that requires active participation from all sectors.

The manifesto frames education as a crucial tool for civic renewal, arguing that the values of transparency and accountability must be instilled in students from a young age.

This move could set a precedent for other professional or institutional groups to take a more active role in advocating for good governance.

Observers have noted that the action is a big development for Cebu’s academic community, highlighting the urgency of the moment and the frustration felt over the recurring corruption scandals that have plagued the country.

The bigger picture

Corruption has been a long-standing challenge in the Philippines, consistently eroding public trust in institutions and diverting essential resources meant for social services and development.

The problem is often attributed to deep-seated systemic issues, including a lack of transparency, weak legal enforcement and a culture of patronage.

The Cesafi manifesto places this issue in a broader context, arguing that corruption is more than just a crime, it is a moral failure that undermines the legitimacy of institutions and hollows out the rule of law.

The manifesto’s call for integrity-building and engaged scholarship addresses the root causes of corruption, moving beyond a focus on individual acts to confront the underlying systems and cultures that enable wrongdoing.

This approach recognizes that true reform requires a fundamental shift in values and public consciousness, a process that academic institutions are uniquely positioned to lead.

What to watch

The question now is whether this unprecedented show of solidarity will lead to sustained, concrete action.

The manifesto is a powerful statement, but its lasting impact will depend on whether its commitments are put into practice.

Look for whether the member schools will integrate anti-corruption education into their curricula, fund scholarly research into governance issues and actively participate in public policy discussions.

The manifesto also includes a pledge for schools to demonstrate transparency in their own governance, which will be a key indicator of their commitment to the values they are espousing.

The success of this initiative could influence other academic and professional organizations across the country to take similar stands, potentially sparking a wider, unified movement for reform. / CAV