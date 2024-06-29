Accenture Philippines gets 2 ITBPM awards from IBPAP

ACCENTURE Philippines received BPM (Business Process Management) Company of the Year and Innovative Program of the Year awards from the Information Technology and Business Process Management Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) at the inaugural Solaria: IT-BPM awarding ceremonies.

BPM Company of the Year Award highlighted the exceptional service, remarkable advancements in digital customer experience and impressive business growth of Accenture in the Philippines, as the company sets a new industry standard.

The Innovative Program the Year Award, on the other hand, recognizes the company’s ground-breaking service that benefits the organization, stakeholders, its people and customers.

This award celebrates the achievements in driving customer experience transformations through innovative technology and cultivating an innovative culture within the company.

IBPAP recognized the company’s innovative initiatives that leverage the latest technologies and promote sustainability.

These industry awards, combined with its Great Place to Work®: Philippines’s Best Workplaces in IT-BPM top three rankings, solidify Accenture’s leadership and continued commitment to driving innovation and business transformation and fostering a high-trust, people-focused workplace culture in the Philippines. / PR