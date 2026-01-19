Access to Mactan Shrine suspended for ATF preps

PUBLIC access to the Mactan Shrine will be suspended for 12 days as Lapu-Lapu City undertakes preparations for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026.

The landmark, also known as the Liberty Shrine, in Barangay Mactan will be closed from Jan. 20 to 31.

The City Public Information Office said in an advisory that the temporary closure is intended to ensure public safety and security during the preparation period for the international tourism event.

The closure will also allow infrastructure upgrades and security inspections by authorized personnel.

Planned improvements include repainting, landscaping, trimming, cleaning, general beautification and the installation of tents for ATF-related activities.

One of the activities taking place in Lapu-Lapu City is the Asean Travel Exchange 2026, part of the 45th ATF, scheduled from Jan. 28 to 30.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco earlier said during an ATF press conference that the business forum alone is expected to bring together more than 1,000 delegates, a number projected to rise to at least 2,000 when ministerial and non-official delegations are included.

This marks the country’s fifth time assuming the Asean chairmanship.

As host, the Philippines will preside over Asean leaders’ summits, ministerial meetings and related dialogues and help shape the regional bloc’s agenda for the year.

Asean is a regional organization composed of 11 Southeast Asian countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Established in 1967, Asean aims to promote regional peace and stability, economic integration and cooperation on political, security and socio-cultural issues. / DPC