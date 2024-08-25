Accounting outsourcing firm expands presence in Cebu, hires more talent

AN ACCOUNTING outsourcing provider is actively expanding its workforce, seeking to hire more accountants, bookkeepers and other professionals as it launches its second office in Cebu IT Park.

In a statement, TOA Global announced that its new office in the Skyrise 3B Tower covers over 5,000 square meters across five floors and can accommodate 940 employees.

Employees may work in-office, fully remote or on a flexible arrangement.

TOA Global’s expansion is said to create career opportunities for accountants, bookkeepers and professionals who support the growth of international accounting firms.

For a better in-office experience, the company said it invested in various amenities to support the team’s productivity, learning and well-being. These include an open-plan production area with natural light, training rooms, chillout rooms, a clinic, massage chairs, table tennis and billiards equipment and a karaoke or KTV room.

“These are world-class facilities, and this is something that we wanted to provide for our people for the incredible work that they do,” said TOA Global chief executive officer Jeremy Clements.

TOA Global was founded in 2013 by Australian entrepreneur Nick Sinclair, who started the company after running his own accounting and financial services business for over a decade and facing the challenges of a talent shortage in the industry.

He saw the potential for accounting outsourcing in the Philippines during an Entrepreneurs Organization board retreat.

“The accounting talent in Cebu is amazing and it’s because of you that we have grown this business,” Sinclair said. “So much detail has gone into this new office, and this has well exceeded my expectations.”

Only two percent of Philippine universities that offer accountancy programs are based in Cebu. Yet one out of every five top scorers (22 percent) in the certified public accountant board exams in the last 10 years graduated from a university in Cebu. From May 2014 to May 2024, 260 candidates earned the 10 highest scores in the board exams. Of that elite group, 56 were Cebu university graduates.

Starting as a 20-seater, TOA Global has grown into an accounting talent provider that has hired more than 4,160 people and enabled more than 1,180 international clients to grow their businesses. Its corporate team operates across four continents: on Australia’s Gold Coast, Texas and Cape Town (South Africa), as well as delivery centers in Clark, Manila, Tarlac and Cebu. / KOC