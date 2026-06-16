Ace links inflation to food supply gap

PROVINCIAL Administrator Joseph “Ace” Durano said Tuesday, June 16, 2026, that Cebu’s dependence on food shipped from neighboring islands and provinces has made the province more vulnerable to rising fuel costs.

Durano made the statement after the Philippine Statistics Authority said Cebu Province’s inflation rose to 13.6 percent in May 2026, the highest among Central Visayas’ provinces and highly urbanized cities.

“We don’t produce enough for our needs here. So, whether vegetables, meats, chicken, pork, goats, tanan (all). If we produce here, not enough,” he said.

PSA 7 data showed Central Visayas’ inflation rate remained at 10.8 percent in May, the highest in the country for the 10th straight month. Food inflation in the region rose to 16.2 percent, driven mainly by cereals, fish and other seafood and vegetables.

Durano said Cebu’s demand is also higher because it is a major urban and metropolitan area.

PSA 7 data showed Bohol’s inflation rate at 7.4 percent in May, lower than Cebu Province’s 13.6 percent. Among Cebu’s highly urbanized cities, Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue posted inflation rates of 9.7 percent each, while Cebu City recorded 9.1 percent.

To cushion the impact, Durano said the Provincial Government is focusing on food security, local food production and lower logistics costs through support for farmers, e-buses, standardized truck ban schedules and the development of a mega food hub.

“We need to support our present farmers to improve our food production. That’s just how it is,” Durano said. / CDF