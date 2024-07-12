Acebedo notches first badminton win for CV

CENTRAL Visayas fashioned out a resounding victory in the elementary girls’ badminton singles at the 2024 Palarong Pambansa on Friday, July 12.

Dulce Acebedo showcased her strategic skills as she outmaneuvered Janella Mateo of Ilocos in two straight sets.

Acebedo asserted her dominance at the start of the match and gained an early lead en route to taking the first set, 19-11.

She maintained her momentum in the second set and sealed the match with a commanding 21-8 victory.

The atmosphere was intense as spectators fiercely cheered for both competitors, adding a thrill to the game that eventually became a lopsided duel.

In a post-match interview, Acebedo credited her success to the support of her family, friends, and coaches. She said their unwavering encouragement was the driving force behind her achievements.

“My family, friends, and coaches consistently showed unwavering support for me, no matter how challenging the situation is. That’s why I strive to reciprocate their support to the best of my ability,” Acebedo said.

She said she will try to duplicate her outstanding performance in her next matches in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa.