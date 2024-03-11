ACEN, BrightNight to develop 1 GW of renewables in Philippines

Acen, the leading renewable energy company in the Philippines, with an expanding presence across the Asia Pacific, has announced its second partnership with BrightNight, to advance the development, construction and operation of BrightNight’s initial 1.0 GWac renewable power portfolio in the Philippines.

The newly formed partnership plans to develop and construct 1 GWac of renewable energy projects in the Philippines with an estimated capital deployment of US$1.2 billion over the next five years.

This is BrightNight and Acen’s second partnership and builds on the success of the one established in India in March 2023.

With approximately 4.8 GW of attributable renewable capacity across key markets such as the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India, Acen is steadfast in its mission to reach 20 GW of renewable capacity by 2030.

The partnership with BrightNight underscores Acen’s commitment to sustainable energy and its strategy to lead the renewable energy transition within the region.

BrightNight, a US-based company, is the next-generation global renewable power producer built to deliver clean and dispatchable solutions. / PR