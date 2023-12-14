ACEN, HSBC ink AUD75M green term loan for RE expansion in Australia

ACEN, through its subsidiary Acen Renewables International Pte. Ltd has secured an AUD75 million green term loan with the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd.

The loan agreement underlines Acen’s strategic move to bolster its renewable energy initiatives in Australia, an emerging key market for the company.

The green term loan will deliver the much-needed capital for Acen’s renewable energy projects in a market that is not only the company’s largest outside the Philippines, but also a critical player in its ambitious goal to expand its renewable energy capacity to 20 gigawatts by 2030.