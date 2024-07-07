ACEN secures US$150M 5-year syndicated green term loan

ACEN, through its subsidiary ACEN Renewables International Pte. Ltd., has secured a five-year syndicated green term loan and revolving credit facility amounting to US$150 million.

A consortium of leading international financial institutions well-received the transaction, which further solidified the market’s trust and confidence in ACEN’s robust renewable energy pipeline across the region.

CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp. and CTBC Bank Co. Ltd. acted as structuring bank and arranger, respectively, and formed a strategic alliance with five banks – Singapore branches of CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., Malayan Banking Berhad, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd., Land Bank of Taiwan, and Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.

The proceeds from this syndicated green-term loan will support ACEN’s fast-growing presence in the Asia Pacific.

The company has about 4.8 GW of attributable renewables capacity in operation and under construction, as well as signed agreements and won competitive tenders worth over 1 GW.

ACEN has already effectively surpassed its original goal of reaching 5 GW of renewables by 2025. / PR