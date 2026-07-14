Acer extends 20-year leadership as the Philippines' #1 laptop brand in 2026

Acer continues its two-decade streak as the Philippines' No. 1 laptop brand. According to Nielsen-GfK data for the first five months of 2026, Acer maintains its dominant position, commanding 37% and 34.5% market shares in the consumer and gaming laptop segments, respectively.
This enduring performance extends an extraordinary milestone. Acer has been the Philippines' top-ranked laptop brand for 20 consecutive years (2006–2025), an achievement validated by the IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker (Q4 2025). The brand enters this year following a historic 2025, where it reached an all-time high of 37.3% total consumer laptop market share, driven by robust performance across its gaming and non-gaming portfolios.
“These achievements are deeply meaningful to us as we celebrate Acer’s 50th anniversary,” said Sue Ong-Lim, managing director of Acer Philippines. “They reflect our strong commitment to our mission of breaking barriers between people and technology, one that has guided our innovations for five decades.”
More than a hardware provider
Acer’s market leadership is anchored in a holistic ecosystem that goes beyond hardware. By combining a vast retail footprint, an extensive service network, and strategic brand-building efforts, Acer has evolved into a lifestyle brand. The brand’s deep understanding of the Filipino youth’s needs and aspirations is evident in its flagship initiatives:
Acer Day: Now in its 10th year, this event continues to bridge the gap between technology and lifestyle through exclusive experiences and community-focused engagement.
Asia Pacific Predator League: Entering its 8th year, this premier esports tournament serves as a battleground for discovering esports talent from the region.
Beyond Consumer and Gaming
Acer is also invested in the education sector through the Acer Edu Summit, a regional event hosted by the company that brings together policymakers, educators and technology leaders to explore the future of education through artificial intelligence (AI) and human-centered innovation.
50 Years of Innovation
2026 marks Acer's 50th anniversary as a technology company. By staying true to its core mission of breaking down barriers between people and technology, Acer continues to set the standard for innovation, quality, reliability and community engagement.
For more information about Acer, follow Acer Philippines on social media: @AcerPH on Facebook or visit www.acer.com. (PR)