Acer extends 20-year leadership as the Philippines' #1 laptop brand in 2026

More than a hardware provider

Acer’s market leadership is anchored in a holistic ecosystem that goes beyond hardware. By combining a vast retail footprint, an extensive service network, and strategic brand-building efforts, Acer has evolved into a lifestyle brand. The brand’s deep understanding of the Filipino youth’s needs and aspirations is evident in its flagship initiatives:



Acer Day: Now in its 10th year, this event continues to bridge the gap between technology and lifestyle through exclusive experiences and community-focused engagement.

Asia Pacific Predator League: Entering its 8th year, this premier esports tournament serves as a battleground for discovering esports talent from the region.

Beyond Consumer and Gaming

Acer is also invested in the education sector through the Acer Edu Summit, a regional event hosted by the company that brings together policymakers, educators and technology leaders to explore the future of education through artificial intelligence (AI) and human-centered innovation.



50 Years of Innovation

2026 marks Acer's 50th anniversary as a technology company. By staying true to its core mission of breaking down barriers between people and technology, Acer continues to set the standard for innovation, quality, reliability and community engagement.



For more information about Acer, follow Acer Philippines on social media: @AcerPH on Facebook or visit www.acer.com. (PR)