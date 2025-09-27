Aces grab 2-1 lead over Fever in WNBA semis

THE Las Vegas Aces grabbed control of their semifinal showdown, pulling ahead 2-1 in the best-of-five series with an 84-72 victory over the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 (PH time) in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

A win on Monday would send the defending champions to their third WNBA Finals appearance in four years.

Jackie Young shone in her home state with 25 points, while NaLyssa Smith chipped in 16 against her former team.

Kelsey Mitchell paced Indiana with 21 points, Lexie Hull notched a double-double of 16 points and 10 boards, and Aliyah Boston contributed 12 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

The Fever dominated the offensive glass, 16-4, but their depleted lineup continued to feel the absence of Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald, and Sophie Cunningham—all sidelined by season-ending injuries. / RSC