ACR builds re portfolio

ALSONS Consolidated Resources (ACR) said on Thursday, May 30, 2024, that it is focused on driving business growth by maximizing resources, accelerating renewable energy projects, and exploring expansion opportunities.

The company aims to double its renewable energy capacity in the next five years, aligning with the Philippines’ renewable energy goals.

In its report to the Philippine Stock Exchange, ACR said it is preparing for the launch of its 14.5-megawatt (MW) Siguil Hydro Power Plant in Sarangani, its first hydro power project.

It is also progressing on an 8.8 MW hydro and a 29-MW solar project in Zamboanga del Norte, as well as a 42-MW hydro project in Negros Occidental.

The company plans to launch its first large-scale solar project by the end of 2024. In 2023, ACR saw a 22 percent increase in net income, reaching 2.3 billion, driven by growing power demand, high power plant availability, and participation in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.

The company also expects its 95.2 MW In-Island Backup Power Plant in Bohol to commence commercial operations this year.

ACR said it is committed to creating positive impacts on the environment, communities, and economy through various sustainability and community development initiatives.

It currently operates four power facilities with a total capacity of 468 megawatts, serving over eight million people in Mindanao. / PR