ACRI secures its first $100M green term loan

ACEN Renewables International Pte. Ltd, a subsidiary of Acen Corp. (Acen) based in Singapore, has signed its first US$100 million green term loan facility from MUFG Bank Ltd., part of leading global financial institution Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

This investment will be directed toward the growth and development of Acen’s renewable energy projects beyond the borders of the Philippines.

This green long-term facility is part of Acen’s strategic expansion into several international markets, including Australia, which stands as the company’s largest market outside of the Philippines.

The funding aligns with Acen’s ambitious goal of achieving 20 gigawatts of renewables by 2030.