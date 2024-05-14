Acting Cebu City mayor gives police marching order to increase police visibility

CEBU City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia visited the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Tuesday May 14, 2024, to meet with the station commanders headed by CCPO chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog.

The acting mayor wants the presence of the police officers in the streets, especially in densely populated areas, to prevent crimes.

"I only have one marching order on my watch! We need to increase police visibility! We need beat patrols in every critical area of the city especially in the crime prone areas," Garcia said in his message.

Aside from police visibility, Garcia also gave the officers orders to concentrate on combating illegal substances because they are a common source of criminal activity.

"Most of all, I need you to focus on crime prevention. However, crime is not as serious now as before when we were afraid to go out. But petty crimes are slowly coming back," according to Garcia.

Garcia added that the presence of policemen is very important, especially since the Palarong Pambansa in July 2024 is approaching.

Dalogdog revealed that they have already implemented the order of Acting Mayor Garcia since this is also the program of Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.

He also said that police visibility has helped reduce the crime volume in the city by 7.38 percent from 3,333 cases in the first quarter of 2023 from January 1 to May 13 to 2,769 cases in 2024 of the same periods. (AYB, TPT)