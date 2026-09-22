Acting 'Little Mayor' named

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has designated City Attorney Briccio Joseph Boholst as acting city administrator, concurrent with his post as the City’s chief lawyer, effective immediately.

The memorandum does not state that City Administrator Albert Tan has been removed, relieved or terminated from his post. It also does not explain why Boholst was designated as acting administrator or whether Tan will retain another role in the administration.

Tan was introduced by Archival as his city administrator when the mayor presented his executive team in July 2025.

Boholst’s designation came after months of public criticism by Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña over Tan’s administration of City Hall, including delays in the payment of job order (JO) and project-based workers.

The city attorney’s designation was contained in a memorandum dated Sept. 18, 2026, signed by Archival and addressed to Boholst. The mayor cited the “exigency of public service” and his authority as mayor under the Local Government Code of 1991 as the basis for the designation.

Under the memorandum, Boholst is directed to perform the functions and responsibilities of the Office of the City Administrator under Section 480 of Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991. The law outlines the administrator’s duties, including coordinating the work of city officials and overseeing administrative support services.

The city administrator is nicknamed the “little mayor” because the official oversees the City’s administrative operations under the mayor’s supervision.

Boholst’s authority

The memorandum authorizes Boholst to sign and/or approve obligation requests and status, disbursement vouchers, checks and other related financial documents involving amounts not exceeding P5 million.

He is also authorized to sign employees’ electronic daily time records and perform other functions that may be directed by the mayor.

The memorandum directs heads of offices and departments, employees and other concerned persons to extend their cooperation and support to Boholst. The designation will remain in effect until it is revoked, amended or superseded by the mayor.

Dispute over delayed pay

Last March, Osmeña called Tan “banga (inept)” during a State of the Barangay Address in Barangay Mabolo in March, while raising concerns about delays in the salaries of city employees.

Archival later said he stood by Tan, saying the city administrator had been working and producing results.

The dispute resurfaced in June when Osmeña blamed Tan for delayed compensation involving an estimated 956 JO and project-based workers. Osmeña said responsibility for the delays rested with the city administrator.

Archival, however, said the City had funds for the workers’ salaries and attributed the delays to procedural requirements, including the processing of appointments and documents through the City Council and other offices.

The disagreement over Tan has been one of several issues on which Archival and Osmeña have publicly differed since they assumed office in 2025. / CAV