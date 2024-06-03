Acting Mayor Garcia: ‘Same policy direction, just democratic approach’

CEBU City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has reiterated his diplomatic approach to solving issues and concerns faced by the City Government.

This is in response to suspended Mayor Michael Rama’s dissatisfaction over Garcia’s policy direction.

“I don’t think there is really any change in policy direction,” he said in a press conference on Monday, June 3, 2024.

“Kami ni Mayor Mike pareha jud mi’g policy direction. Unsa man na nga policy direction?...Kaayohan sa Syudad sa Sugbo. I think lang ang amo lang kalahian is the approach of how to deal with concerns and issues in the City Government,” he added.

(Mayor Mike and I share the same policy direction. What kind of policy direction is that? The betterment of the City of Cebu. I think our only difference lies in the approach to dealing with concerns and issues in the City Government.)

Rama recently voiced his concerns publicly about the changes in “policies and directions” within City Hall, saying he is “bothered,” and “still alive,” for those changes in policy direction to be implemented.

The suspended mayor was referring to Garcia’s choice to employ diplomacy in handling the City’s conflict with the Cebu Port Authority (CPA).

Garcia said he believed that a diplomatic approach to addressing concerns and issues could yield greater results.

Garcia added that he does not want to give more comments about his relationship with Rama, saying it will only fuel speculations and misgivings about their political party, the Barug party.

Asked if he is still positive about the Rama-Garcia tandem in the 2025 midterm elections, Garcia did not provide a direct answer, but said he is still positive that the team Barug will still be united.

“Positive ta nga maghiusa gihapon ang grupo (We are positive that the group will remain united),” Garcia told reporters.

SunStar Cebu tried to get a comment from Rama but he had yet to respond.

Rama, on Feb. 17, 2024, announced that Garcia will still be his running mate in the 2025 midterm elections.

Garcia said he just met with Rama at the Rama Compound on Sunday, June 2, as he was invited to attend their fiesta celebration. Garcia said they even shook hands with Rama.

The Ombudsman ordered a six-month suspension for Rama and seven other city hall officials over the reassignment and delayed salary of four of the City’s regular employees.

The suspension order was served on May 10.

Within one month as acting mayor, Garcia was able to establish a compromise with other government agencies that Rama had clashed with, including the Metropolitan Cebu Water District Administration and the CPA.

On May 27, Garcia signed the excavation permits for pipe laying projects of the MCWD, which had been sitting at the City Hall since March 2023.

Garcia also made a deal with the CPA to develop the Compania Maritima, including the opening of the Puso Village and Mechanical Parking lot. / AML