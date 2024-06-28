Acting mayor Garcia to welcome delegates at Palarong Pambansa 2024 amid Rama's absence

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama is no longer included in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 program, but he may still grace the event.

In a press conference on Friday, June 28, 2024, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said that during the opening of the Palarong Pambansa, it will be the city's mayor who will welcome all the delegations.

Garcia mentioned that it was originally Rama who was supposed to give the welcome remarks; however, due to his “forced leave,” he could no longer do it.

Garcia chose to use the term "forced leave" instead of "preventive suspension."

In his opening remarks, Garcia thanked Rama, Acting Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros, and Department of Education Central Visayas Director Salustiano Jimenez for bringing the Palarong Pambansa to Cebu by winning the bid.

The acting mayor and Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia will be giving remarks during the opening.

When asked which national politicians would be attending the event, Garcia said there is still confirmation pending regarding President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio. He added that the city is prepared to welcome them.

Garcia, however, expressed certainty that politicians seeking re-election will surely be attending the event.

Peace and Order

Garcia instructed the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to “keep the peace in Cebu,” especially during the duration of the Palarong Pambansa, as the country is focusing on Cebu.

Garcia said the war they are facing now is a war against criminality.

Waste Management

DepEd Assistant Superintendent for Cebu City Division Adolf Aguilar said athletes will be provided with water tumblers to minimize the use of plastic water bottles.

When asked if they are targeting a zero waste or zero plastic Palarong Pambansa, Aguilar said the goal is to have less waste and less plastic only.

Aguilar added that this is part of the criteria for the eco-friendly award for the delegations with the least accumulated waste. (AML)